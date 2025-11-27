Stranger Things Season 5 Review: The Netflix Series Races Towards A Big Finale

When "Stranger Things" first arrived all the way back in 2016, it was on seemingly no one's radar. I recall that Netflix made screeners available rather early, before a trailer had even dropped, and I started watching them on a whim without knowing much about the series. I was immediately charmed by the show's "Stephen King meets Steven Spielberg" atmosphere, and I obviously wasn't alone: "Stranger Things" became a mega-hit; a full-blown cultural phenomenon. But has it overstayed its welcome? I guess that depends on who you ask. But it probably doesn't help matters that long stretches of time have passed between seasons, and the actors, who are primarily supposed to be kids, all seem to have aged out of their roles.

"Stranger Things" season 4 dropped in 2022, which feels like a lifetime ago in our current jumbled timeline. Now, the series is coming to a close with season 5, which has been split into three distinct parts featuring big-budget super-sized episodes, some of which have a feature-length runtime. Netflix will, of course, find ways to keep the show alive — there's already an animated prequel series on the way, and talk of spin-offs run rampant. For now, though, the flagship "Stranger Things" series is approaching some sort of ending, which means it has to wrap up a bunch of loose ends.

The Duffer Brothers, who created the show and write many of its episodes, have opted for a kind of speed-run approach. Yes, even though many of these final episodes are quite long, they move at a breakneck pace, rushing from one big action set-piece to the next as characters shout out exposition to fill in the blanks. It's fun to watch, and it's never boring. But it's also a bit exhausting. On top of that, the final season (of which I've seen the first 4 episodes) also has a bad habit of giving us too many answers. I'm not going to dip into full-blown spoilers here, but I found several explanations to be a touch unnecessary. It's almost as if the Duffers are afraid of leaving no stone unturned and must show everything to the viewers. It's okay to leave a little mystery.