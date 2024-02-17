Stephen King And Steven Spielberg Almost Teamed Up For A Haunted House Movie

Steven Spielberg and Stephen King. Two artists at the very top of their fields. King: one of the best-selling authors of all time. Spielberg: the filmmaker who invented the blockbuster. How have these guys never worked together? Well, it's not for lack of trying. In fact, these titans have come very close to teaming up on several occasions. When Spielberg was writing "Poltergeist," he wanted King's help with the script. "It didn't work out because it was before the internet and we had a communication breakdown," King told EW.

Then there was "The Talisman," the fantasy novel King co-wrote with the late Peter Straub. Before the book even hit the shelves, Spielberg scooped up the rights — but neither a film nor a TV adaptation has ever materialized. "Several times he came very close to making it, and there were a lot of discussions about that," King said (again, to EW). It was as if the fates were somehow keeping these two juggernauts from collaborating.

And then they came the closest they've ever come — with a project about a haunted house. A project that would eventually become "Rose Red."