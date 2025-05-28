How Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Changed After The Seventh Movie Flopped

The straightforward presentation of The Entity confrontation was far from the only change made to "The Final Reckoning" during the final days of making the film. As he and his collaborators had done on their prior "Mission" films, McQuarrie was ruthless with cutting this movie to the bone. For example, McQuarrie confessed he did indeed write and shoot a more in-depth flashback that helped clarify the backstory between Ethan, Gabriel, and Marie (Mariela Garriga), the woman whose death caused Ethan to join the IMF. However, he had two reasons for cutting it. One was that, due to the acting and writing strikes of 2023 delaying production, "The Final Reckoning" is being released two years after "Dead Reckoning" and not one, meaning that there were more pressing threads and characters for the film to contend with. The other is that, at least plot-wise, the Marie story had no bearing on the movie at hand. As McQuarrie said, "The truth of the matter was that, unless I made that movie, it's always going to feel somewhat ambiguous and open-ended anyway, so we just said, 'Screw it.'"

McQuarrie and Cruise's decisions to make "The Final Reckoning" as lean and streamlined as it is will be the subject of heated debate amongst "Mission" fans for years to come, no doubt. Unfortunately, McQuarrie has been vocal about his distaste for director's cuts and extended editions, for it likely means that we'll never see a longer version of the film. While we can hope to see the deleted material in some capacity, that's not certain, either. Yet, while a four-hour version of "The Final Reckoning" may possibly be a more thorough movie, there's no guarantee that it'd be better. After all, many folks seem to be enjoying the film and its forthright exposition, and it's a treat to have a movie take this much care with its audience as opposed to expecting them to have done their homework beforehand.

Whether you believe the structure, pacing, and editing works or not, you have to concede that the first third of the film contains some great material regardless: the emotional demise of Luther, the eerie and apocalyptic visions that The Entity gives Ethan, and especially the pre-credits sequence where Grace and Ethan escape from Gabriel's clutches, featuring one of the most inspired visual gags in the entire series. Most of all, it's important to remember that a film with a great ending must have a proper foundation for that ending to be great. So, if you love the ending of the film (which the majority of viewers seem to), you have to at the very least acknowledge that what McQuarrie did to the beginning of the film helped allow that ending to be so spectacular. Like Ethan Hunt himself knows, the process may have been bumpy and improvisational, but the mission was accomplished in the end.