Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Crawls Past $500 Million At Worldwide Box Office

Last weekend, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" was creeping up on the half-billion mark at the worldwide box office with a running total of $493 million. Now, the latest installment in the Tom Cruise-led franchise has passed that milestone, but the fact that it took a week to do it is not a great sign. Per Deadline, the global total will be $522.4 million through Sunday, with $159.55 million of that from domestic ticket sales.

"Dead Reckoning" is on its fifth weekend, whereas the previous entry in the series, "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," crossed $500 million on its fourth weekend — crucially, before it had even released in China. The Chinese box office ultimately added another $181 million to the global total for "Fallout," which rounded out at $791.1 million by the time it left theaters. Meanwhile, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has been in theaters across all major markets worldwide for weeks, and its momentum has slowed to a crawl. Domestically, it's lagging behind the pace of not only "Fallout," but "Rogue Nation" and "Ghost Protocol" as well.

For most movies, $500 million worldwide would be a huge win regardless of how long it took to get there. But with repeated delays and COVID-19 shooting requirements piled onto the already epic budget expected of a "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Dead Reckoning" reportedly cost $291 million to make before marketing and distribution costs. That puts its break-even point far north of half a billion, somewhere in the $650-800 million range, and at this point it's likely to fall a long way short of that goal.

Between the pandemic-afflicted production and the unfortunate timing of release just one week before Barbenheimer, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" was squeezed on both ends. So, is this downturn compared to the last three sequels just bad luck, or a sign that the franchise has gotten off track?