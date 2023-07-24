The Biggest Casualty Of Barbenheimer Was Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

It was, without exaggeration, one of the biggest weekends in the history of the box office. The epic showdown between "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" was everything moviegoers and the industry alike wanted to see, with both films delivering, collectively, the biggest weekend we've seen since "Avengers: Endgame" debuted in 2019. "Barbie" ran away with the win, taking in $162 million domestically, while "Oppenheimer" debuted to $82 million. In both cases, we're looking at better-than-expected results. All the while, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Insidious: The Red Door," and "Elemental" held relatively well, all things considered. There was, however, one movie left out in the cold, with Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" falling off a cliff amidst all the Barbenheimer chaos.

Despite topping the charts last week with $235 million globally across its first five days of release, the latest "Mission: Impossible" film fell all the way to fourth place on the charts in its sophomore outing. Yes, much of that had to do with Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" taking up a lot of oxygen. But Angel Studios' surprise faith-based hit "Sound of Freedom" actually claimed the number three spot on the charts, adding $19.8 million to its ever-growing total in its third weekend, per The Numbers. That left Cruise's latest adventure as Ethan Hunt in fourth place with $19.5 million domestically, representing a brutal 64% decline compared to last weekend.

The good news is that director Christopher McQuarrie's spy flick has continued to perform well overseas, taking in another $55 million from 72 markets. We've also yet to get the initial results from the film's release in Japan, which should help as well. 2018's "Fallout" earned $42.4 million in the country, for comparison's sake. When your movie has a damningly high $300 million budget, every penny counts.