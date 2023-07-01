Tom Cruise Wants Everyone To Go To The Movies This Summer — Despite That Oppenheimer Rivalry

One could argue that no single person has done more for preserving the theatrical experience in the aftermath of the 2020 lockdowns than Tom Cruise. The man made sure that "Top Gun: Maverick" did not go to streaming, with the film sitting on a shelf for two years before it went on to shatter box office records in 2022, ultimately bringing in just shy of $1.5 billion worldwide. Now, Cruise is looking to once again bring moviegoers out en masse for "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning — Part One" in July. Though, more than anything, the actor just wants people to head to the movies, even if it's not for one of his movies. More than that, even if it's for a movie that has caused him some personal anguish.

Recently, Cruise took to Twitter to promote a few big blockbusters that will also be in theaters in July, including "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Barbie," and "Oppenheimer." Alongside "Mission: Impossible" director Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise made a plea for people to see these films in theaters, despite the fact that they will be in direct competition with his latest go-around as Ethan Hunt:

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie.'"

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023

Much has been made of the upcoming box office showdown between director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," with both big-budget films hitting theaters on the same day. Cruise is doing his part to try and get people out, even though Nolan's film is directly compromising the IMAX run for "Dead Reckoning."