A Mission: Impossible Series Easter Egg Is Hiding In Rogue Nation's Opening Credits

In the mid-1990s, when Tom Cruise accepted Paramount Pictures' offer to bring his then-new production company to the studio and pick a project to develop, Cruise expressed a desire to take on a long-gestating big-screen adaptation of the "Mission: Impossible" TV series. Although the "Mission: Impossible" films under Cruise's stewardship have never sought to completely distance themselves from the series, they initially did look toward carving their own path away from it.

Advertisement

This change of direction was boldly stated by the use of the TV show's longstanding protagonist, Jim Phelps, being revealed as the villain of the 1996 film. For the next several installments of the "M:I" franchise, each movie took a unique approach to the exploits of IMF Agent Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise). The only connective tissue between films, besides the appearance of Hunt and fellow team member Luther (Ving Rhames), were a couple of elements retained from the original series, such as a mission briefing that self-destructs and that iconic Lalo Schifrin theme tune.

That all began to change once Christopher McQuarrie entered the picture, initially as a ghost writer on 2011's "Ghost Protocol." The movie brought back not just Luther, but Benji (Simon Pegg) and Julia (Michelle Monaghan) from "M:I-III," establishing a new precedent for the series as a more inclusive universe than it had been previously. It's a trend that continued with McQuarrie's first official scripted and directed installment, 2015's "Rogue Nation," a film that not only contained a few references to prior "Mission" movies, but also some sly Easter Eggs that paid homage to the original TV series.

Advertisement

One of those Easter Eggs is an entire scene, which you can read more about here. The other is a little harder to spot, as it's hidden inside the film's opening credit montage. It's a fitting inclusion, because it finally brings in an element from the TV show that, like the theme song and a self-destructing message, used to appear in every single episode.