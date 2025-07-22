John Hammond had a dream (and a potential viable business with Jurassic Park), but "Jurassic World Rebirth" proves it'll always turn into a nightmare. Sorry, but humans and dinosaurs aren't meant to coexist — and don't go blaming the dino-buddies for this fact, because people don't know how to leave well enough alone. It's like an addiction for these folks to be locked up with man-eating creatures in an attempt to see if they can survive with all their limbs intact. At this point, why don't they just rub BBQ basting all over themselves and parade in front of the dinosaurs?

While this franchise asks the audience to suspend a lot of disbelief, especially when it comes to the science and what dinosaurs really looked like, "Jurassic World Rebirth" possesses logic loopholes that can't be ignored. Some of them teeter between "this could have been fixed in another draft" to "OMG! This is the dumbest thing I have ever heard."

Look, it's necessary to applaud the creative team for pushing the film in a different direction and trying something new, but there are threads here that if pulled, threaten to bring down the entire storyline with it. If you're cool with just going with the flow, that's fine too — no shade here. However, if you feel like laughing at how silly this film is when you interrogate it even a little bit, join us to discover the 10 things that don't make sense in "Jurassic World Rebirth."