A Classic X-Men Villain Tampers With The Xenomorphs In Aliens Vs Avengers #3 [Exclusive Preview]

"Aliens vs Avengers" sounds like a disposable crossover premise, and another way for Disney to flaunt its now-ownership over 20th Century Fox. Yet this comic has zagged whenever I expected it to zig.

Marvel brought out its A-List talent for the series, reuniting writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribic from 2015's "Secret Wars" crossover. Rather than a simple beat 'em up (with, say, the Avengers trapped on a Xenomorph infested space station), the comic has gone downright apocalyptic; a Xenomorph infestation reaches Earth and wipes almost the entire planet out.

The comics have been pulling quite a bit from Ridley Scott's underrated but essential prequel duology "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" too. Hickman and Ribic tell us that, had the Engineers made it back to Earth in "Prometheus," not even the heroes of the Marvel Universe could've stopped their bio-weapons from ending humanity.

Now, Marvel has shared an exclusive look at "Aliens vs Avengers" #3 with /Film. This will be the third out of the reported four issues. Issue #2 ended with the few remaining superheroes escaping Earth, while the Engineers were preparing for something. The synopsis reads:

"THE ENGINEERS GO TO WAR! But in a world of cosmic heroes and genetic mutants, the Engineers are not the only gods of creation. As the Engineers set out to destroy what they made, humanity's remaining heroes discover an even more pressing threat: the X-Men."

In 2019, Hickman oversaw an ambitious relaunch of the X-Men comics with dual mini-series "House of X" (drawn by Pepe Larraz) and "Powers of X" (drawn by R.B. Silva), where mutantkind settled a new nation on the living island Krakoa (which produced some of the best "X-Men" stories in years). Based on that synopsis and the preview pages, Hickman is going back to Krakoa.

See Ribic's cover for "Aliens vs Avengers" #3 below.