Could Jurassic Park Have Been A Viable Business? An Investigation

30 years ago, Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" managed to make dinosaurs feel far more real than they ever had before. While the whole venture goes sideways, billionaire John Hammond, played by the wonderful Richard Attenborough, had a vision of bringing these creatures to life for the world to enjoy, imagining a dino Disneyland of sorts on a Costa Rican island far from the mainland. What could go wrong?

It turns out, humans and dinosaurs don't mix well. But we all know that story. What remains a bit unexplored all these years later is whether or not Hammond's vision, in 1993, could have worked as a viable business. Yes, 2015's "Jurassic World" showed us a version of the park operating years later, but that looked to be far more advanced (and expensive) than what Hammond had in mind.

So let's take a look back and use what information we have available to try and figure out if Hammond's park, as designed, could have actually made money. Or, at the very least, broken even so that Hammond wasn't bleeding cash. Granted, we'll have to do some oversimplifying here and do some guesswork, but let's see if we can at least get in the ballpark.