The New Dinosaurs Of Jurassic World Rebirth Explained

Warning: Objects in mirror are more spoilery than they appear. This article discusses major plot details from "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Of all the blockbuster franchises that are essentially "critic-proof" these days, the "Jurassic World" movies would have to go right near the top of the list. /Film's review of "Jurassic World Rebirth" (written by yours truly) could generously be described as mixed negative, but here's the thing: It doesn't matter. The people have spoken, and the people clearly want dinosaurs on the big screen. Sadly, audiences neglected to bring that same energy to original movies like the Adam Driver-starring "65," so Hollywood at large is now convinced that everyone's childhood obsession can only work within the friendly confines of franchise filmmaking. Take a long look in the mirror and think about what you've done, folks.

Still, even the most ardent "Jurassic Park" purists would have to admit that the dino-mayhem on display in the "Jurassic World" movies are well worth the price of admission, and the same holds true in "Rebirth." And in the hands of director Gareth Edwards, the extinct reptiles (not lizards!) have rarely looked better. That includes fan-favorite throwbacks like the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex, but also a bevy of new additions that we've never actually seen depicted on-screen before. An article about every single new dinosaur on display would probably take all day to read, so we've rounded up the most significant ones — and one familiar face that's undergone a startling makeover since the last time we saw it — for our breakdown here.

Naturally, this involves getting into spoiler territory, so read on only if you've already watched "Jurassic World Rebirth."