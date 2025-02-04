Jurassic World Rebirth Will Bring Back The Best Part Of Jurassic Park 3

Today is officially a big news day for the most annoying person you know. While most other blockbusters tend to take over the spotlight, from galaxies far away to godlike superheroes and everything in between, let us never forget that there exists a passionate and extremely nerdy fanbase obsessed with the coolest movie monsters of them all: dinosaurs. The recently-completed "Jurassic World" trilogy may have put a slight damper on things for us — in case you have chosen to forget, the critically-derided "Dominion" decided to spend an unseemly amount of its runtime on a plague of giant locusts, for some reason — but we're back and ready for more kaiju-sized punishment. The franchise shows no signs of slowing down (a lesser writer than myself would probably have dropped a "going extinct" pun there, and for that you're welcome), and for once that doesn't sound like a threat.

Vanity Fair has the scoop on several jaw-dropping surprises in store for us in the upcoming seventh film in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, titled "Jurassic World Rebirth." In case you're wondering why we're so optimistic about this, the film is helmed by "Godzilla" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" director Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, who not only penned the first "Mission: Impossible" movie and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," but is also a longtime Steven Spielberg collaborator who scripted "Jurassic Park." But this newly-released batch of fresh details concerning the plot have shot our expectations through the roof, and chief among them has to do with the reveal that the sequel will be bringing things all the way back to one of the most divisive series installments.

Yep, the rumors were true. "Rebirth" will officially feature the dreaded Spinosaurus, aka the villain that killed our beloved T-Rex in cold blood early on in "Jurassic Park III."