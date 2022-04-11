How Colin Trevorrow Recruited The Original Cast For Jurassic World Dominion

Can you remember a time when multiplexes across the world could sustain movies of all (genre) shapes and (budget) sizes? When smaller independent movies served as counter-programming to giant blockbuster behemoths, allowing both extremes (and everything in-between!) to flourish simultaneously? If you can (as I do), that just might make you — dare I say it — a dinosaur of sorts. Those days seem more and more like a distant memory in the past few years, hastened by the arrival of the ongoing pandemic that has further changed moviegoing habits and driven audiences away from the movie theaters. There have been signs of life recently, at the very least, but the reality of the situation appears clear. Similar to how prehistoric creatures like Giganotosaurus crowded out their carnivore competition at the top of the food chain, $200 million blockbusters promising huge amounts of spectacle seem to be the alpha predators of the movie industry, fearlessly staking their ground as the ones best equipped to survive and thrive at the box office.

The "Jurassic World" movies just might be the perfect symbolic representation of this trend, as the (arguably unnecessary) franchise continuation has taken everything about the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic (except, it seems, its blisteringly prescient stance on runaway capitalism) and dialed it up to 11. For those most excited about the upcoming threequel, however, all this preamble about spectacle and going "bigger and better" neatly explains why returning director Colin Trevorrow moved heaven and Earth to send out the trilogy in style — not just by upping the dinosaur mayhem or delivering a Cretaceous-sized runtime, but also by reuniting the original trio of fan-favorite characters.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are all set to reprise their roles as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm (respectively) for the upcoming threequel, and the print issue of Empire magazine has the details on just how this grand reunion came to be.