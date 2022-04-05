Jurassic World Dominion Runtime Revealed, And It's The Longest Jurassic Movie Yet

"Jurassic World Dominion" is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year, without question. The sixth entry in the franchise overall and the third entry in the most recent trilogy, the latest sequel will see dinosaurs and humans trying to co-exist out in the real world. The movie has a lot to handle, with the cast from the original "Jurassic Park" uniting with the cast of the current films, among many other things. And with that comes a long runtime, the longest in the series to date. Buckle up, dinosaur lovers.

According to One Take News (via Collider), "Jurassic World Dominion" officially clocks in at two hours and 26 minutes. That makes it the longest movie in the franchise by quite a lot, with "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" coming in second at two hours and nine minutes. Still, it isn't nearly the longest blockbuster we've seen in recent years, with "The Batman" clocking in at just shy of three hours, and that movie recently passed $700 million at the box office. "Avengers: Endgame" also famously clocked in at just over three hours. So it's long, but not that long.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire, with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill also reprising their roles as Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, and Alan Grant. The cast also includes DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It"), Mamoudou Athie ("Archive 81"), Dichen Lachman ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Scott Haze ("Minari"), and Campbell Scott ("The Amazing Spider-Man 2"). Other familiar faces include BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.