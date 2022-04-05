Jurassic World Dominion Runtime Revealed, And It's The Longest Jurassic Movie Yet
"Jurassic World Dominion" is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year, without question. The sixth entry in the franchise overall and the third entry in the most recent trilogy, the latest sequel will see dinosaurs and humans trying to co-exist out in the real world. The movie has a lot to handle, with the cast from the original "Jurassic Park" uniting with the cast of the current films, among many other things. And with that comes a long runtime, the longest in the series to date. Buckle up, dinosaur lovers.
According to One Take News (via Collider), "Jurassic World Dominion" officially clocks in at two hours and 26 minutes. That makes it the longest movie in the franchise by quite a lot, with "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" coming in second at two hours and nine minutes. Still, it isn't nearly the longest blockbuster we've seen in recent years, with "The Batman" clocking in at just shy of three hours, and that movie recently passed $700 million at the box office. "Avengers: Endgame" also famously clocked in at just over three hours. So it's long, but not that long.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire, with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill also reprising their roles as Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, and Alan Grant. The cast also includes DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It"), Mamoudou Athie ("Archive 81"), Dichen Lachman ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Scott Haze ("Minari"), and Campbell Scott ("The Amazing Spider-Man 2"). Other familiar faces include BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.
The runtime probably won't matter
In the superhero-focused landscape of blockbuster filmmaking, it can be easy to overlook just how popular these movies have been in recent years. "Jurassic World" still ranks as one of the highest-grossing movies ever, taking in $1.66 billion in 2015. Even "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which was not nearly as well-liked, still took in $1.3 billion in 2018. To date, the five movies in total have earned more than $5 billion combined. All of this to say: the runtime is probably inconsequential to some degree. People are going to see this movie no matter what, even if it likely isn't going to be the final "Jurassic" movie.
Colin Trevorrow, who directed "Jurassic World," is back to finish what he started in the director's chair for this one. Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael ("Pacific Rim Uprising"). Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are on board as producers, with Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Trevorrow serving as executive producers.
"Jurassic World Dominion" is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.
From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.