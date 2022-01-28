Jurassic World Dominion Ends The Trilogy, But There Could Be More Jurassic Movies To Come [Exclusive]
It seems the second age of dinosaurs may have only just begun. The upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion" will act as a conclusion to the stories from both the first two "Jurassic World" movies and the "Jurassic Park" film trilogy before it, even bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to reprise their roles from Steven Spielberg's original dino-blockbuster. However, that doesn't mean the plan is to call it a day on the franchise after that.
Frank Marshall, who has served as an executive producer on all three "Jurassic World" movies as well as the short film "Battle at Big Rock," previously described "Dominion" as being the potential "start of a new era" for the "Jurassic" property. "The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope," he added, leaving the door open for more adventures with not just the dinosaurs, but possibly also certain humans from "Jurassic" films past.
Things haven't changed since Marshall said this back in May 2020, either. When /Film's Ryan Scott recently interviewed the producer, he asked him about his earlier comments and whether he still envisions there being more "Jurassic" movies to come after "Dominion" — to which Marshall replied, "Yeah, absolutely."
"We're Not Resting on Our Laurels"
Marshall went on to clarify that he and the other creatives on the "Jurassic" property intend to pause and take stock of where things are at after "Dominion" hits theaters — which could mean more movies set in the "Jurassic" universe. In doing so, he also name-dropped the animated TV series "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" (which debuted its fourth season just last month) as another part of the franchise to keep an eye on:
"I think that 'Dominion's' going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, 'Camp Cretaceous,' on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the 'Jurassic' world."
In a separate interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong in June 2021, "Jurassic World" trilogy co-writer Colin Trevorrow (who also directed the first "Jurassic World" movie and "Dominion") alluded to the way "Dominion" will evolve the conflict between humans and dinosaurs from the previous "Jurassic" films, explaining "We really wanted to create a world where we could address this conflict in a way that feels closer to the conflicts that we have now, which is that they're not simple, and things go wrong." This could also be the key to future "Jurassic" movies, allowing them to move beyond the simple humans versus dinosaurs plots of the half-dozen films before them ... assuming they come to pass, that is.
"Jurassic World Dominion" arrives in theaters on June 10, 2022.