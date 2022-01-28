Jurassic World Dominion Ends The Trilogy, But There Could Be More Jurassic Movies To Come [Exclusive]

It seems the second age of dinosaurs may have only just begun. The upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion" will act as a conclusion to the stories from both the first two "Jurassic World" movies and the "Jurassic Park" film trilogy before it, even bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to reprise their roles from Steven Spielberg's original dino-blockbuster. However, that doesn't mean the plan is to call it a day on the franchise after that.

Frank Marshall, who has served as an executive producer on all three "Jurassic World" movies as well as the short film "Battle at Big Rock," previously described "Dominion" as being the potential "start of a new era" for the "Jurassic" property. "The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope," he added, leaving the door open for more adventures with not just the dinosaurs, but possibly also certain humans from "Jurassic" films past.

Things haven't changed since Marshall said this back in May 2020, either. When /Film's Ryan Scott recently interviewed the producer, he asked him about his earlier comments and whether he still envisions there being more "Jurassic" movies to come after "Dominion" — to which Marshall replied, "Yeah, absolutely."