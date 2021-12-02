Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Clip: No Desert Power Here

As you can see in the clip, the kids have found a container in the desert and it's very likely that nothing is going to go well for them here. Is it weird that the first thing I noticed is that one of the characters has pink hair and almost no roots to touch up? No? Just me?

The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. It features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams ("Westworld") as Darius, Jenna Ortega ("You") as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter ("Titans") as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez ("Austin & Ally") as Sammy, Sean Giambrone ("The Goldbergs") as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed ("Silicon Valley") as Yaz.

Look, it's not that I wouldn't want to hang out with dinosaurs. It's just that the pens never work and the locks don't stay locked. It's just a bad idea all around. I don't think I ever upset my parents enough that they would have sent me here. Please don't ask them.