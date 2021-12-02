Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Clip: No Desert Power Here
Season 4 of "Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Clip" will be released on Netflix on December 3, 2021. The streaming service has released a new clip entitled "Desert of Mysteries." The CG animated series is about a bunch of teens who go to camp on Isla Nublar and the dinosaurs escape.
Has no one in this world learned yet that you cannot contain dinosaurs? They always get out! Why would you send your children there? Do you not like them? Did they not do their homework one too many times? Didn't put their socks in the laundry basket again? Anyway, here is the show info:
"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they'll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they're going to survive. Scott Kreamer ("Pinky Malinky") and Aaron Hammersley ("Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness") serve as showrunners and executive producers.
Maybe We Don't Send Our Children to Isla Nublar
As you can see in the clip, the kids have found a container in the desert and it's very likely that nothing is going to go well for them here. Is it weird that the first thing I noticed is that one of the characters has pink hair and almost no roots to touch up? No? Just me?
The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. It features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams ("Westworld") as Darius, Jenna Ortega ("You") as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter ("Titans") as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez ("Austin & Ally") as Sammy, Sean Giambrone ("The Goldbergs") as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed ("Silicon Valley") as Yaz.
Look, it's not that I wouldn't want to hang out with dinosaurs. It's just that the pens never work and the locks don't stay locked. It's just a bad idea all around. I don't think I ever upset my parents enough that they would have sent me here. Please don't ask them.