The Marketing Campaign For Jurassic World Dominion Is Getting Weird

We're still very early in the marketing cycle for "Jurassic World Dominion," as its release date is still a few months away ... but that doesn't mean the biggest (and only?) dinosaur franchise on the planet has taken the most conventional route so far in making audiences aware of the trilogy-capper for these new "Jurassic" movies. First, there was all that hubbub surrounding the release of the "prologue" for the new threequel, which was comprised entirely of VFX dinosaur footage taking place at least 65 million years in the past and had us pining for a feature-length dinosaur documentary along the lines of BBC's "Walking With Dinosaurs." (We haven't given up those demands just yet, for the record.) Oh, except none of that will actually be included in the movies itself, for some odd reason? Then came that incredible still photo of Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing attempting to hide from an approaching dinosaur, except for that pesky redheaded detail of leaving her most recognizable feature in clear sight. Happens to the best of us!

On top of all that, we've now received the first official TV spot for "Jurassic World Dominion" ... in a manner of speaking, at least. This new footage is actually more of an advertisement for this year's Winter Olympics, though apparently with the hefty promotional tie-in featuring bloodthirsty dinosaurs running amok. It's weirdly amusing, considering the chaos-filled premise of dinosaurs now living among humans on the mainland in "Dominion." This doesn't appear to include any real footage from the movie itself, but here's hoping the film includes a subplot where a pack of velociraptors rudely hog the spotlight of the Olympics. Maybe one of them even wins the gold medal for downhill skiing? I don't know, I'd watch that. Check out the clip below!