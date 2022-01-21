The Marketing Campaign For Jurassic World Dominion Is Getting Weird
We're still very early in the marketing cycle for "Jurassic World Dominion," as its release date is still a few months away ... but that doesn't mean the biggest (and only?) dinosaur franchise on the planet has taken the most conventional route so far in making audiences aware of the trilogy-capper for these new "Jurassic" movies. First, there was all that hubbub surrounding the release of the "prologue" for the new threequel, which was comprised entirely of VFX dinosaur footage taking place at least 65 million years in the past and had us pining for a feature-length dinosaur documentary along the lines of BBC's "Walking With Dinosaurs." (We haven't given up those demands just yet, for the record.) Oh, except none of that will actually be included in the movies itself, for some odd reason? Then came that incredible still photo of Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing attempting to hide from an approaching dinosaur, except for that pesky redheaded detail of leaving her most recognizable feature in clear sight. Happens to the best of us!
On top of all that, we've now received the first official TV spot for "Jurassic World Dominion" ... in a manner of speaking, at least. This new footage is actually more of an advertisement for this year's Winter Olympics, though apparently with the hefty promotional tie-in featuring bloodthirsty dinosaurs running amok. It's weirdly amusing, considering the chaos-filled premise of dinosaurs now living among humans on the mainland in "Dominion." This doesn't appear to include any real footage from the movie itself, but here's hoping the film includes a subplot where a pack of velociraptors rudely hog the spotlight of the Olympics. Maybe one of them even wins the gold medal for downhill skiing? I don't know, I'd watch that. Check out the clip below!
Life Finds a Way (To Interrupt the Winter Olympics)
Imagine finally getting ready for the Olympic event you've been training your whole life for. Everything's been leading up to this. You've poured blood, sweat, and tears into the absolute best training money can buy. You sacrificed all those moments when you could've goofed off with friends or slept in late on the weekends, and your career hinges on whether a panel of judges deems you flawless enough in your performance to merit your status as a world-class athlete. You take a deep breath and start the biggest test you've ever faced ... and then you look over and see a velociraptor tracking your every move. And then a T-Rex shows up to steal the spotlight even further. Rude, honestly.
This new promotion for "Jurassic World Dominion" and the upcoming Winter Olympics blends the two events into one, teasing the inconvenient interactions to come between humans and prehistoric beasts. We'd also imagine that viewers who tune in to the Olympic games are going to be positively inundated with this exact same promo multiple times during each event, so you'd better start familiarizing yourself with it now. This likely indicates that a full-length trailer is on its way soon, further enlightening us on what Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing have been up to. Not to mention the trio of returning stars in Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Satler, and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, as well. Hopefully, our first look at the original stars isn't too far off now. In the meantime, maybe look over your shoulder every now and then while you go about your daily routine. You just never know when a hungry, carnivorous dinosaur might be eyeing you for lunch.
"Jurassic World Dominion" stomps its way into theaters on June 10, 2022.