New Jurassic World Dominion Image Shows Bryce Dallas Howard In Deep Trouble

I know it's Monday and we all have our concerns and anxieties, but here's something that will hopefully put your problems in perspective: At least we're not living in a world that's overrun by massive dinosaurs who could pop up and interrupt your well-earned night out with a sudden appearance of dino-caused carnage and mayhem. It could always be worse, is what I'm saying!

Not that that's any consolation for the characters in these "Jurassic World" movies, who have been through some stuff. Chris Pratt's Rex Dangervest, uh, I mean Owen Grady has barely survived two extended brushes with these dinosaurs in 2015's "Jurassic World" and 2018's "Fallen Kingdom," all while carrying around the world's most obnoxious type-A personality. And Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, lest we forget, is kind of responsible for all the troubles throughout these movies in the first place, as the head administrator of Jurassic World (the once-functioning theme park) who allowed the dinosaurs to escape and wreak havoc on the island, thus starting the chain of events that have led to countless lives lost.

But we must press on anyway, as a new still released from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Dominion" shows Claire in trouble. Check it out below.