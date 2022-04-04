The Batman Has Hit $700 Million At The Global Box Office, Morbius Opens To $84 Million

It was a good weekend for superheroes at the box office (what else is new?), albeit one that comes with a couple of caveats for Marvel's latest. But before diving into "Morbius" and how it fared in its global debut, Warner Bros.' "The Batman" passed a big benchmark in its fifth weekend, cruising past the $700 million mark worldwide. If it wasn't clear that a sequel is going to happen before now, it's a downright guarantee at this point.

According to Box Office Mojo, with the most recent weekend factored in, including another $10.8 million domestically, director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" now stands at $710.5 million worldwide. What's interesting is that the split currently is 49.1% domestic and 50.9% international, which is not at all common for this franchise. Typically, it would be weighed a little heavier from overseas markets but, for some reason, it's much closer to an even split this time around. That's made all the more intriguing when factoring in the release in China, an increasingly rare thing for American movies these days. Unfortunately, lots of theaters in the country are closed again due to the pandemic, which has hammered the movie's earnings in the Middle Kingdom.

In any event, this is an absolute win for Warner Bros., Reeves, and Robert Pattinson, as the gritty, three-hour take on this franchise has succeeded both critically and commercially. "The Batman" is an unquestionable hit that should easily top $750 million, if not finishing closer to $800 million before all is said and done. Expect a formal sequel announcement any day now (and it's downright surprising it hasn't been announced already to be honest).