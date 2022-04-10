New Dinosaur Just Dropped: Meet Jurassic World Dominion Star 'The Giga'

The "Jurassic" franchise has introduced fans to a wide range of prehistoric beasts, ranging from the Tyrannosaurus rexes in "Jurassic Park" and "The Lost World," to the genetically-hybrid, hyper-intelligent Indominus rex in "Jurassic World." While the Giga might seem appear to be a genetically-engineered breed like the Indopractor, it is inspired by an actual dinosaur species of the Late Cretaceous period. This particular species has been deemed one of the largest known terrestrial carnivores, with an estimated length of 39 to 43 feet. That is massive, even for a dinosaur, and its no wonder that the characters seem so terrified of the hulking beast.

Writer-director Trevorrow went on to make a hilarious comparison between the Giga and a certain unhinged DC villain:

"I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn."

That's undoubtedly savage (and scary), especially for a dinosaur, who cannot be tamed and just wants to rip the world apart. The Giga will definitely not be pleased to find itself in the modern world, making things difficult for recurring protagonists Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). However, now that the original "Jurassic" trio — Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) — will be teaming up with them, they have a better chance at taming the beast, as they possess much-needed expertise and first-hand experience in the subject matter.

Apart from the familiar cast in the "Jurassic" franchise, "Dominion" also stars recurring characters played by Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong. New characters will be played by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

"Jurassic World Dominion" is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022. Empire's exclusive June issue on the film will be available for sale April 14, 2022 onwards.