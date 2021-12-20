Jurassic World Dominion Reveals The Atrociraptor, A Very Real And 'Brutal' New Dino

Atrociraptors are one of many real dinosaur species set to make their screen debut in "Jurassic World Dominion," along with Pyroraptors — who, despite what their name suggests, are probably not arsonists, although their name does mean "fire thief," so who knows — and, for the first time in the franchise's history, scientifically accurate dinos with feathers. Trevorrow also named-dropped another species that appears in the film in a separate quote from his Empire interview:

"I love the Pyroraptors. I love the Atrociraptors. There's a little one called the Moros intrepidus, who doesn't do a ton in the movie, but whenever it shows up, I always love it."

On the human side, "Jurassic World Dominion" is bringing back most of the main cast from "Jurassic World" and its sequel, "Fallen Kingdom," as well as "Jurassic Park" stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum in their beloved roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively. Neill has said the trio will appear "all the way through the film" (as opposed to making cameos like the one Goldblum did in "Fallen Kingdom"), which feels like a step in the right direction. Of course, the movie will need to do more than that if it hopes to come even close to recapturing the magic of Steven Spielberg's original dino adventure.

"Jurassic World Dominion" opens in theaters exclusively on June 10, 2022.