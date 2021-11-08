Jurassic World: Dominion Is In The Can, Colin Trevorrow Reveals

This news of the film finally getting an official wrap comes after we got to see a five-minute sneak peek in front of IMAX showings of "F9" back in June. You can read a description of those minutes here, and read our interview with Trevorrow about them here.

Trevorrow told Empire several months ago that the post-production processes for this new film were much more casual and considered than they normally are:

"Normally, because we're always cramped and trying to make the release date, especially in some of the territories where we're releasing earlier, we're finishing visual effects while we're mixing sound, and right after we do the score. This time, we actually got to do all of those things separately, and on their own time. Especially the sound mix — we will be completely done with visual effects when we're mixing sound. So, it's just a very humane way to make a movie. I wish I could do it this way all the time. It's definitely taken a bit of the intensity out of what that process normally is."

The sixth film in the franchise is set to star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and Isabella Sermon, while Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong are all returning for reportedly significant roles for the first time since the original Jurassic Park trilogy.

With a screenplay by Trevorrow, Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly, "Jurassic World: Dominion" will hit theaters in the U.S. and most other world markets on June 10, 2022.