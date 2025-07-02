Jurassic World Rebirth Almost Had A Completely Different Ending [Exclusive]

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the ending of "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Not to poke a hole in the mythical allure of the Hollywood blockbuster and let all the air out of the balloon, but big-budget movies tend to be in a constant state of flux. Marvel movies have become notorious for this very thing, oftentimes entering production without a finished screenplay and undergoing all sorts of on-the-fly adjustments even after filming has come to a close. "Star Wars" has encountered something very similar, most infamously with the making of 2016's "Rogue One" and the numerous reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil. This trend has even befallen the "Jurassic" movies before, as the original script for "Jurassic Park III" was essentially thrown out the window weeks before principal photography commenced and overhauled at the last possible minute.

With "Jurassic World Rebirth," the hiring of Gareth Edwards as director brings this full circle. The "Godzilla" and "Rogue One" director knows what it's like to deal with the challenges of an epic-sized project that remains unsettled right up until the moment the final cut is locked. "Rebirth" marked a refreshing change in that regard, however, as writer David Koepp already had his script submitted before Edwards ever joined the film. Still, that's not to say the latest dino flick didn't encounter some forks in the road along the way. One particular choice almost led to a very different ending — one that would've led to the death of a major character. Another brief moment of indecision could've resulted in a possibly more thrilling, but admittedly more familiar conclusion to the big dinosaur threat.

For those who've yet to see "Rebirth," consider this your cue to hightail it out of here as we enter full-blown spoiler territory below.