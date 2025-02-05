What Is Jurassic World Rebirth's Mutant Dinosaur? Here's What We Know So Far

Nearly three years after the conclusion of Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World" trilogy, Universal Pictures is once again bringing audiences back to a dino-filled world. This time, it's "Godzilla" (2014) and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" director Gareth Edwards at the helm on "Jurassic World Rebirth," which recently unveiled its first trailer. The film promises a new beginning for the franchise and, above all else, lots and lots of dinosaurs. These aren't the same old dinosaurs though. These ones are even more dangerous.

"These are the dinosaurs that didn't work. There's some mutations in there," as producer Frank Marshall told Vanity Fair in a preview piece for the film. "They're all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different."

Those who have watched the "Rebirth" trailer probably took note of a bizarre dinosaur that appears several times and looks quite unlike anything we've seen in these movies before. It appears largely shrouded in darkness, lit only by flares or hidden behind glass, yet it's clear that this is a man-made abomination with prehistoric influences. But what is this mutant dinosaur, exactly? That's the big, lingering question. For now, we have some answers, even if the whole picture hasn't come into focus just yet.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" is telling a new story centered on all new characters. It picks up five years after the events of 2022's "Dominion," with Earth's ecosystem having proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. The ones that remain exist in isolated environments near the Equator with climates resembling the one they lived in some 65 million years ago. However, because the three biggest dinosaurs contain the key to a drug in their DNA that can bring life-saving benefits to humankind, a dangerous mission is hatched to retrieve this genetic material from the dinos.