The Very Weird Version Of Jurassic Park 4 We Never Saw

The "Jurassic Park" franchise moved like clockwork for its first several years of existence. Steven Spielberg's original 1993 blockbuster classic based on Michael Crichton's book of the same name was such a big hit that it was impossible for Universal Pictures not to turn it into a franchise. Four years later in 1997, Spielberg returned to direct "The Lost World," and four years after that, Joe Johnston took over the director's chair for 2001's "Jurassic Park III," a movie that effectively killed the franchise for 14 years until "Jurassic World" arrived in 2015.

But it wasn't so simple as "Jurassic Park III" being a disappointment that led to Universal putting the cash cow franchise in time out for more than a decade. Spielberg actually hatched plans for a version of "Jurassic Park 4" all the way back in 2001. Various versions of the film languished in development hell for years and years, with different writers coming in to try and cook up something that would actually get made. Many ideas were considered, but none took hold and, eventually, director Colin Trevorrow decided to show us a fully functioning version of the dinosaur-filled theme park with 2015's "Jurassic World."

That proved to be a good decision as "Jurassic World" still ranks as one of the biggest movies in history, paving the way for two blockbuster sequels in "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion." But it almost wasn't this way. At one point, a version of "Jurassic Park 4" was in the cards that was so incredibly bizarre that, in hindsight, it's genuinely difficult to believe as an actual idea connected to this particular franchise.