Jurassic World Rebirth's Mutant Dinosaur Has An Official (And Ridiculous) Name

Universal Pictures didn't waste a lot of time reviving the "Jurassic" franchise following the release of 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," which was billed as something of a conclusion at the time. While that may have finished a trilogy, we are indeed getting more dinosaurs on the big screen. This summer will see the release of director Gareth Edwards' "Jurassic World Rebirth," which will feature new dinosaurs in a new location with entirely new characters. And now we know just a little bit more about one key dino in the movie ... and it raises some questions.

The folks at Empire Magazine recently revealed two different covers for the latest issue, both of which are focused on "Jurassic World Rebirth." One of them features Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett, while the other features an artistic rendering by Tim McDonagh of the mysterious mutant dinosaur that was featured in the first "Rebirth" trailer. More than that, Empire also confirmed that this dinosaur has a name. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Distortus Rex.

That image alone offers our best look yet at the creature's face, which has been largely obscured in the footage that has been released. Undoubtedly, this will be abbreviated to D-rex in the future but this name warrants discussion. For one, Distortus Rex is a ridiculous name, no two ways about it. But heading into the seventh movie in this franchise, this feels like it could be the right kind of ridiculous, unlike that giant locust bit in "Dominion." Just one man's opinion, but I'm all for more mutant dinos and fewer big bugs in these movies.

Does the name Distortus Rex tell us anything about the creature? Not really, but "distortus" has the root word distort. This mutant has been rumored to be a failed attempt at making T-rex. So a "distorted T-rex" might be one way to look at it, but that's purely speculative at this point.