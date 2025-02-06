Where Does Jurassic World Rebirth Take Place?

Dinosaur fans have something to look forward to this summer as Universal Pictures and director Gareth Edwards are bringing us "Jurassic World Rebirth." This is the seventh installment in the long-running series, dating back to Steven Spielberg's original blockbuster classic "Jurassic Park" in 1993. More than 30 years in, it's time for something different and Edwards is taking us to a new location that has never been explored on screen in any of the previous films. Get ready to go back to where it all began.

"This island was the research facility for the original Jurassic Park," Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett says in the first teaser trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth." This is not Isla Nublar, where John Hammond placed his ill-fated dinosaur amusement park. Rather, this is an entirely new island where Hammond's team of geneticists conducted the original experiments that led to bringing dinosaurs back to life in the first place. The island, as of this writing, doesn't have a name, but it is located near the Equator.

"You're in a new place, you don't know what's around the corner. You've got a different jungle, you've got more water, you've got higher cliffs," producer Frank Marshall recently told Vanity Fair in a preview piece for the film. "There's a little bit of everything that's scary."

"Rebirth" picks up five years after the events of 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," which saw dinosaurs living in the world in and amongst humans. However, Earth's ecosystem has proved largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, with many dying off. The ones that remain exist in isolated environments near the Equator with climates similar to the one they originally lived in millions of years ago. The three biggest dinosaurs contain the key to a drug in their DNA that can bring life-saving benefits to humankind. Zora and her team are tasked with leading a dangerous mission to retrieve this DNA from the dinos.

The film was written by David Koepp, who penned the original adaptation of Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park" novel for the silver screen. Koepp recently told /Film that he saw "Rebirth" as a chance for "Jurassic" to "start over." At least part of that involves going back to the past to uncover some long buried secrets.