One Jurassic World Rebirth Line Is Harder To Believe Than Dinosaurs Living Today
32 years ago, Steven Spielberg changed blockbuster cinema forever when he wowed moviegoers with a photorealistic brachiosaurus early in the first act of "Jurassic Park." This creature was a stunning sight for a couple of reasons, the first being that many of us went into the film thinking the director of "Jaws" would tease the reveal of the dinos for much longer than he did. The second was the jaw-dropping realization that we'd just watched computer-generated imagery take an unfathomable leap from the impressive liquid metal morphing of the T-1000 in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" to something that felt like pure sorcery.
Where to go from here? After some initial timidity, Hollywood went whole hog on CGI, which only served to demonstrate that these new tools were best left to filmmakers who understood how to deftly integrate visual effects into the fabric of a practically shot movie. Alas, the studios demanded more and more CG (primarily because it gave them greater creative oversight of movies in post-production), which meant that, in very short order, this sorcery became yawningly commonplace.
Spielberg seemed to realize this by the time "Jurassic Park III" became necessary, so he handed the directing reins over to Joe Johnston and, after an eventful development process, insisted on a lean-and-mean action movie that just happened to feature dinosaurs. When this sequel fell almost $300 million short of the previous installment's worldwide gross, dino fatigue, at least as far as moviegoers were concerned, seemed to be a real thing.
Evidently, all the dinos had to do was go away for 14 years. The release of "Jurassic World" in 2015 kicked off a franchise rebirth that would go on to collectively gross over $4 billion worldwide. And given the initial box office success of Gareth Edwards' "Jurassic Park Rebirth," it appears that dinosaurs are as hot as ever. So why in the heck did Edwards and writer David Koepp create a world in which human beings are sick and tired of these magnificent beasts?
Gareth Edwards is crazy for thinking people would grow tired of dinosaurs
At the outset of "Jurassic World Rebirth," we're informed that people are totally over dinosaurs. When one sickly goliath mucks up rush hour traffic in San Francisco, we hear people wishing the animal would just hurry up and die already. They're nothing but a great big inconvenience.
When asked about this narrative choice by GamesRadar+, Edwards said the following:
"There's been many dinosaur films in terms of Jurassics, and the audience, you've got to do something new and fresh to give them a reason to come see the movie. And so by acknowledging that at the beginning and saying, 'Look, audiences aren't that interested in dinosaurs anymore,' I thought it was like, 'Okay, well, this is an honest beginning. Let's see where we go from here.'"
While I can absolutely buy that there are a**holes who'd view dinosaurs as wastes of space, I'm fairly certain they'd exist in the minority alongside a**holes who speed up when they see a cat crossing the street. But this notion that human sentiment would overwhelmingly turn against dinosaurs is hogwash.
Has Edwards heard of zoos and aquariums? Is he aware that millions upon millions of people flock to these facilities every year to gaze wondrously at animals both massive and tiny? He must be because he shows his characters freaking out about dolphins at the end of his movie. Personally, I see deer wander through my yard at least several times a week, and I always drop whatever I'm doing to just watch them be deer. Hell, I get excited when a stray cat wanders onto the property.
There is simply no way in hell people would ever, in significant numbers, go meh on living, breathing dinosaurs. They haven't even lost interest in the "Jurassic World" franchise, even though the installment prior to "Jurassic Park Rebirth" was a crushing bore (though I think the series has stalled out creatively). Should we ever reintroduce these creatures into our world, they will never cease to amaze.