One Jurassic World Rebirth Line Is Harder To Believe Than Dinosaurs Living Today

32 years ago, Steven Spielberg changed blockbuster cinema forever when he wowed moviegoers with a photorealistic brachiosaurus early in the first act of "Jurassic Park." This creature was a stunning sight for a couple of reasons, the first being that many of us went into the film thinking the director of "Jaws" would tease the reveal of the dinos for much longer than he did. The second was the jaw-dropping realization that we'd just watched computer-generated imagery take an unfathomable leap from the impressive liquid metal morphing of the T-1000 in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" to something that felt like pure sorcery.

Where to go from here? After some initial timidity, Hollywood went whole hog on CGI, which only served to demonstrate that these new tools were best left to filmmakers who understood how to deftly integrate visual effects into the fabric of a practically shot movie. Alas, the studios demanded more and more CG (primarily because it gave them greater creative oversight of movies in post-production), which meant that, in very short order, this sorcery became yawningly commonplace.

Spielberg seemed to realize this by the time "Jurassic Park III" became necessary, so he handed the directing reins over to Joe Johnston and, after an eventful development process, insisted on a lean-and-mean action movie that just happened to feature dinosaurs. When this sequel fell almost $300 million short of the previous installment's worldwide gross, dino fatigue, at least as far as moviegoers were concerned, seemed to be a real thing.

Evidently, all the dinos had to do was go away for 14 years. The release of "Jurassic World" in 2015 kicked off a franchise rebirth that would go on to collectively gross over $4 billion worldwide. And given the initial box office success of Gareth Edwards' "Jurassic Park Rebirth," it appears that dinosaurs are as hot as ever. So why in the heck did Edwards and writer David Koepp create a world in which human beings are sick and tired of these magnificent beasts?