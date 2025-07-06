Jurassic World Rebirth Is A Cry For Help From A Series That's Run Out Of Ideas

When Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Michael Crichton's bestselling sci-fi/horror novel hit theaters on June 11, 1993, the entire motion picture medium was forever changed. James Cameron had given us a tantalizing taste of how seamlessly computer-generated imagery could be integrated into a motion picture via "The Abyss" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," but no one was prepared for Spielberg and his visual FX team (which included Cameron collaborator Dennis Muren) to blast the technology seemingly decades into the future by creating photo-realistic dinosaurs. That moment where Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum get their first look at a living, breathing brachiosaurus induced a new kind of awe in moviegoers, and it remains a blessing and a curse that Spielberg was the man at the helm.

The blessing is that the bar was raised so dizzyingly high for photoreal CGI that, in the immediate wake of the film's blockbuster success, many directors were too intimidated to use it. Obviously, studios wanted more of the magic, but the best studio filmmakers at the time understood the technology's limitations and realized how perfectly suited it was to a movie like "Jurassic Park." Furthermore, they got that it was a powerful new tool that could amplify the effectiveness of practical FX (like Stan Winston's stunningly tactile dinos) and vice versa. The techniques worked in tandem with each other, but they needed to be wielded by directors who knew how to stage a set piece with little to no coverage, otherwise, you'd end up with something hilariously junky like the crocodile attack in 1996's Arnold Schwarzenegger actioner "Eraser." CGI was for closers.

It didn't stay this way. By the time Spielberg got back in the saddle for 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," the awe was gone. So the man who'd hastened the future rather wisely opted to make a great big monster movie that ended with a T-rex rampaging through the streets of San Diego. The result was a mixed bag. Spielberg reminded us that he is second-to-none when it comes to staging a terrifying set piece (via the trailer attack and the velociraptors hunting the hunters in the tall grass), but it was more proficient than dazzling. When Spielberg handed the reins over to the FX-savvy Joe Johnston for 2001's "Jurassic Park III," moviegoers got a brisk, 92-minute B-movie that delivered pure Harryhausen giant monster thrills. I sincerely think it's the best "Jurassic Park" movie of them all (if only because it unabashedly exploited the series' pulp concept), but, walking out of the theater 24 years ago, I remember feeling like the entirety of my dino itch had been thoroughly scratched. I didn't need another "Jurassic Park" movie.

Universal did, but it would take the studio 14 years to figure out how to freshen up the formula. They succeeded commercially, but fell far short creatively. And now, with the disappointing "Jurassic Park Rebirth," they've run smack into a dead end.