One Of The Most Controversial Horror Sequels Ever Has One Of The Best Trailers Of All Time

It's generally accepted that the summer movie season as we know it today began 50 years ago with the release of Steven Spielberg's "Jaws." Studios were already obsessed with blockbusters thanks to the runaway success of films like "Love Story" and "The Godfather," as well as the proliferation of multiplexes (which meant screen numbers were exploding all over the world). But when "Jaws" blew past "Gone with the Wind" to become the highest grossing movie of all time, it was game on.

This gold rush mentality led studios to prioritize sequels to their previous hits, even though this approach invited critical scorn. "The Godfather Part II" was one thing, and, sure, "French Connection II" made sound story sense since Charnier got away at the end of the first one, but a follow-up to "Love Story" felt obscene (it was called "Oliver's Story," and it's one of the worst movies ever made). So, when a studio trotted out a sequel, they knew many influential critics would view said offering with extreme skepticism.

One blockbuster that seemed like a fairly emphatic one-and-done was William Friedkin's "The Exorcist." Based on William Peter Blatty's bestselling novel, the tale of young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) getting possessed by the demon Pazuzu was a harrowing experience that ended with Jason Miller's Father Karras heroically taking the demon into his own body before launching himself out a window and tumbling down those spooky Hitchcock Steps to his death.

You can't end a film more cleanly than that, but when "The Exorcist" wound up becoming the highest grossing movie in Warner Bros. history up to that time, the studio demanded a follow-up. What was initially intended to be a low-budget smash-and-grab (featuring unused footage from the original) turned into a big-budget art film from risk-taking director John Boorman. While I happen to find "Exorcist II: The Heretic" fascinatingly bizarre, Boorman had no interest in serving up a viscerally terrifying ordeal à la Friedkin. His film seems designed from stem to stern to infuriate fans of the original movie. Warner Bros. knew this film didn't have a chance of connecting with mainstream audiences, but it was well aware that Boorman (working with ace cinematographer William A. Fraker) had captured some singularly eerie and evocative imagery. "Exorcist II: The Heretic" might've been a franchise killer, but WB could at least sell the heck out of the sequel with a world-class trailer.