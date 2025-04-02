Keke Palmer & SZA's Unexpected Box Office Hit Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of this year's most unexpected theatrical hits has gone on to become a hit on streaming as well. "One of Them Days," a comedy from Sony Pictures starring Keke Palmer ("NOPE") and musical artist SZA recently made its way to Netflix and has been rapidly ascending the streamer's most-watched movies chart. Director Lawrence Lamont's latest is now right up there with the likes of "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" and "Despicable Me 4" as one of the biggest movies on Netflix at the moment.

As of this writing, "One of Them Days" is sitting in the number two spot on Netflix's movie charts, just behind the Netflix original "The Life List," per FlixPatrol. What's important to note here is that the comedy only just recently arrived in the streamer, and it shot right near the top of the charts. It's almost as though the audience was eagerly awaiting this movie's arrival. There's actually a pretty good chance that's the case.

"One of Them Days" first hit theaters in January and became an unexpected hit for Sony. With minimal advertising, it nearly overtook Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" to earn the top spot over MLK weekend, opening to $11.8 million. It didn't hurt that the weekend's other big new release, Blumhouse's "Wolf Man," majorly disappointed in its debut at the box office that weekend. In any event, that set the movie up for a very nice run, having earned $51.5 million worldwide to date, with the vast majority of that money coming from ticket sales in North America.

