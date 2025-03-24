Gerard Butler's Action-Packed 2025 Heist Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Gerard Butler's Nick "Big Nick" O'Brien has one of the best entrances in film history in "Den of Thieves." Upon rolling up to the aftermath of a deadly shoot-out at a local breakfast joint, the profoundly ethically-questionable Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective (whose blood is seemingly 50 percent alcohol at all times, even when he hasn't been drinking) then proceeds to casually pick up and much down on a frosted donut from a blood-splattered box on the ground.

Big Nick is a lot like the movie around him. Written and directed by Christian Gudegast, 2018's "Den of Thieves" is a sleazy, booze-soaked tale of badly-behaved cops and charismatic robbers that's both extremely derivative (it's "Heat" with a hangover) and so aggressively heterosexual (between all the machismo and gun fetishizing on display) it comes off as homoerotic, but that's also part of the charm. It was an unexpected hit to boot, pulling in more than $80 million at the box office on a $30 million budget in theaters.

Seven years is a long time to wait for a follow-up, but Gudegast's magnificently-titled sequel "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" finally arrived near the start of 2025. And though it was notably less lucrative than its predecessor in terms of ticket sales (something that can be at least partly blamed on the death of mid-budget theatrical releases intended for adults in the pandemic era), the "Den of Thieves" sequel was also better-reviewed, as evidenced by its 63 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (versus the first movie's 41 percent score).

Even better? "Den of Thieves 2" is now a streaming success on Netflix, keeping hopes alive that Big Nick may yet ride again.