Netflix's The Electric State Has Already Been Dethroned By An Unexpected Project

Netflix obviously had the highest of hopes for Anthony and Joe Russo's feature adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel "The Electric State." The sci-fi/action film's reported $320 million budget is the biggest in the streamer's history, and, if nothing else, its trailers promised massive visual spectacle worthy of a studio summer tentpole. With streaming sensations Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in the lead roles, it felt like "The Electric State" was a preordained, critic-proof smash.

It's probably fair to say Netflix wasn't expecting the onslaught of viciously negative reviews that greeted "The Electric State" prior to its March 14 debut. Critics really, really hated the movie (it currently holds a 15% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes), and it's possible this negative reaction impacted Netflix subscribers' desire to give the film a whirl at home. It's either that or they simply thought the movie looked profoundly uninteresting.

In any event, "The Electric State" could only muster 25.2 million views over its first weekend on the streamer. While that was good enough to top the service's viewing chart, that's still well below the debut for Millie Bobby Brown's far less expensive "Enola Holmes 2" (32 million views), and also short of last year's sensibly budgeted actioner "Rebel Ridge" (31.2 million views). If Netflix hoped that the decidedly more positive subscriber word of mouth (it's got a 72% favorable rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter) might give "The Electric State" a boost, those hopes were quickly dashed this week as a new documentary and a poorly reviewed superhero movie knocked "The Electric Company" down to third place.