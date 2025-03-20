Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 2024 Marvel Flop Is Finding An Audience On Netflix

Streaming is loosely fulfilling a role that home video once had — to rescue box office bombs from complete and utter failure. Granted, streaming numbers mean nothing, the platforms don't necessarily report accurate viewership numbers, and even if they do, they no longer provide the second financial life that can save movies from total ruin like DVD once did. With how quickly movies are hitting streaming after their initial theatrical release these days, a lot of people just wait for a new movie to hit Netflix or another platform to view it rather than bet their money on it being good and watch it in theaters

Case in point, the strange, confounding case of "Kraven the Hunter" being a big success on Netflix after being a horrendous box office flop in theaters. The movie somehow had an even worse opening weekend than "Madame Web," which tells you everything you need to know about the level of enthusiasm audiences had for yet another Spider-Man movie not featuring Spider-Man. The film utterly failed to make an impression during the same weekend as "Wicked" and "Moana 2." The fact that it was an R-rated comic book film did absolutely nothing to entice viewers to go to theaters, especially when earlier that year, "Deadpool & Wolverine" already was a bombastic and very gory success.

It also doesn't help that the movie is just plain bad. In his review for /Film, Witney Seibold argued there is a charm in this film and fun to be had, but nevertheless concluded that audiences "don't have to take Kraven the Hunter seriously as a perpetual figure across many movies. We can just watch him in a sucky movie and move on with our lives."

None of that matters, however, for Netflix watchers. History is repeating itself, and just like "Madame Web" and "Morbius" before it, "Kraven the Hunter" is now a hit on Netflix.