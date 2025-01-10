Den Of Thieves Wants To Be The Low Budget, Dirtbag Fast And Furious

Major spoilers for "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" follow.

When "Den of Thieves" arrived in 2018, many described it as a kind of low-rent, dirtbag version of Michael Mann's "Heat." I, too, have said more or less the same thing about the film — but I say so lovingly. I'm a big fan of "Den of Thieves," a movie about big men firing big guns and featuring Gerard Butler as Big Nick O'Brien, a cop who always seems to be hungover no matter what time of day it is. Director Christian Gudegast's film was frequently derivative (not only does it heavily borrow stuff from "Heat," but it has a twist ending almost shamelessly stolen from "The Usual Suspects"), and yet, it was also a total blast. I was excited when a sequel was announced all the way back in 2018, and now that the sequel, "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera," is here, I'm just as excited for what comes next.

While a third film hasn't been officially announced yet, "Den of Thieves 2" ends in a way that leaves plenty of room for more. On top of that, while speaking to ScreenRant, Gudegast said: "[W]e're building a franchise, so we have more room and time to explore these guys. We already have so much left to do..." The implication is clear: there's more Big Nick to come. Interestingly enough, "Den of Thieves 2" changes the overall approach to this world of cops and robbers. Because if the first "Den of Thieves" felt like dirtbag "Heat," then the case could be made that "Den of Thieves 2" and potentially "Den of Thieves 3" are akin to the dirtbag versions of the "Fast and Furious" saga.