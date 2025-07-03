Jurassic World Rebirth Is Missing One Vital Element That Improved Every Other Movie In The Series

This post contains spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth."

The "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movies have been by far the biggest name in dinosaur cinema for more than 30 years. Dating back to director Steven Spielberg's original blockbuster classic in 1993, these movies have been associated with their groundbreaking technology. In particular, "Jurassic Park" is known for pioneering CGI in filmmaking, but it didn't rely entirely on computer-generated dinosaurs — the key was its blend of CGI with impressive, practical animatronic dinosaurs which helped the whole thing feel tangible. It's in that area that the latest entry in the franchise, "Jurassic World Rebirth," is sorely lacking.

Directed by Gareth Edwards ("Godzilla," "Rogue One"), the new film is set five years after the events of "Jurassic World Dominion." The planet's ecology is largely inhospitable for dinosaurs, and the majority that remain now exist in isolated environments near the equator, far removed from humanity. A team is sent to Ile Saint-Hubert, a former research facility used by Jurassic World scientists, to collect dino DNA that holds the key to a drug that could bring miraculous life-saving benefits.

The film is overflowing with dinosaurs, including some new ones, such as the mutant D-rex. The problem? Every single one of them was created through CGI. There's not a single practical dinosaur puppet in sight, and no animatronics to speak of. While some of the CGI is admittedly impressive, the lack of those practical dinos is noticeable.

"Dominion," for all of its faults, had quite a few puppeted dinosaurs in the final film. Some of those animatronics were rather impressive, including in several shots of the Giganotosaurus. Those moments almost make the ride worth it. (Almost — there are many amongst us who still aren't ready to forgive the whole "giant locusts" thing.)