Jurassic World Dominion Clip Shows Off Practical Dinosaur Puppets And The Humans Who Bring Them To Life [Exclusive]

The clip largely focuses on Derek Arnold, billed as the "Puppet Captain," who is walking us through the underground market setting that appears about halfway through the movie. The scene takes place within the criminal underbelly that has emerged around dinosaur trade, and since a lot of the dinosaurs were in cages and chains, it provided an opportunity to go practical with most of them. That required a group of 22 puppeteers working at any given time to ensure that the prehistoric creatures could be brought to life.

One of the fascinating things is how far we've come with puppetry technology. During the original "Jurassic Park," Steven Spielberg had to contend with a life-size animatronic T-rex that started malfunctioning when it got wet. That scene paid off in the end, but those methods had their limitations. Here, we see some of the animals that are being partially brought to life through puppetry, though they were doctored up a bit with digital effects in post-production. A blend of digital and practical effects tends to bring about the best results. CGI on its own can age very poorly, but something tangible, on the other hand, tends to have a longer life.

Trevorrow, in addition to direction, co-wrote the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael ("Pacific Rim: Uprising"). The cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and Daniella Pineda.

"Jurassic World Dominion" arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital on August 16, 2022.