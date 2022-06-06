Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow On Feathered Dinos And Combining Casts [Interview]

As far as Covid, since you mentioned that, you guys were the first production back. What was that whole experience like?

At first, there were three months that we had to shut down. We had been shooting for about three weeks before that. We had incredible producers, Alex Derbyshire and Pat Crowley, who sat down with a team of doctors and nurses, and people who were just focused on security in general, and we kind of created a book, in a way, that was a plan that other productions ended up following, because we managed to succeed.

But somebody had to go first. I think there was just this moment where, because we didn't know what was going to happen, there was this sense that we should jump, because there's so many people whose lives rely on — so many crew members who we need to support livelihoods and families. I'll always really appreciate the actors for being willing to come back and make the movie in a time that felt dangerous and unsure, because it allowed all of our crew to go back to work.

I was talking to DeWanda [Wise], and she was saying that it was actually kind of great, but it was a shock to walk into the hotel and have people say, "Well, you live here now."

We did live there, didn't we? For four months, I didn't see my family except for one day where we got to take a little walk, masked, in the garden. I lived 20 minutes away, because I live in England. It's very hard. It reminded me of that time — I remember that movie with Fievel ["An American Tail"], where they're both looking at the same star. I would sing that song in my head as I was looking out the window. I was like, "They're out there."

In DeWanda's character's plane, you've got [a photo of DeWanda's actual] family in there. I know added a lot of little touches. Were there specific little story things you wanted to put in there, maybe for a spinoff film?

Well, I love that we put a picture of her parents. That was special. We just created a space, and I asked her to fill that space. She put her mom and dad in there, which I thought was really great. And what kind of music she listens to and all of it. I think that for an actor to be able to create a personal space that's iconic in its own way, the way that the Midnight Oiler is — there's a Lego of it now. I just remember sending her a picture of tiny Kayla Watts and her plane. We're both so proud of it.

There have been such advances, just even since the last film, in research about dinosaurs. Were there things you had to change, stuff that you wanted to make sure you included?

Well, what we did know is that we wanted feathered dinosaurs in the third movie. That was something that, obviously, fans who know paleontology have been asking [about] for a long time — and rightly asking for it. But I wanted to make sure that it was justified narratively in the context of the lore.

It was already established that there was frog DNA in the genome, and in this film, because we were going to BioSyn, that had new advancements, that it made sense that they would've created them. But for me, it was the most exciting, because I hadn't really been able to design a new kind of dinosaur from scratch, and really figure out how is this going to — we know this is going to be embedded in the memories of children for a very long time, and it's going to be toys, and they're going to believe this is what the animal looked like. So we consulted with our paleontologist, and really tried to find a balance between real and awesome-movie-scary. You've got to find that place right in between.

Biosyn is interesting because it has a connection to the original film, and I'd love to hear your thoughts on that type of corporation and what they could do to the world.

Well, Biosyn in this film is really a place with most of its employees having the best intentions. I don't think there's an evil corporation. Corporations are made up of thousands of people who all work for a company and most cases, if not all, believe in the company they work for. But oftentimes they can be betrayed by the people up on top. So this is about, really, one guy who's making a lot of decisions that a lot of the people who work for him, brilliant young people who have come with great faith that Biosyn is doing the right thing, are going to feel betrayed by.