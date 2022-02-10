Jurassic World Dominion Trailer: Dinosaurs In The Real World Means Chaos

While "Fallen Kingdom" undoubtedly left a lot to be desired for many (even for this moviegoer who absolutely loved "Jurassic World") this latest entry has a lot going for it on paper. Colin Trevorrow is back in the director's chair, not just producing. Most importantly, the original trio of Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) are back together for the first time since the original "Jurassic Park." Plus, it has been promised that they will have significant roles alongside returning stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing).

The box office for these movies suggests there's a gigantic audience around the world. The fact that we are finally going back to where it all began with the trio of characters that started it all, in what seems to be a pretty wild scenario with lots of new dinosaurs, seems exciting. It undoubtedly feels like an improvement over the previous entry in the trilogy, which felt very much like a stepping stone to put the pieces in place for this movie.