Jurassic World Dominion Featurette Teases A World Of Dinosaurs

The latest featurette for the film moves away from the low-hanging promotional fruit of nostalgia and goes broader to explain what the hell this movie is about. Turns out, it's kind of about family? We see Owen, Claire and their sort of adopted clone child (remember that subplot?) discovering that Blue the raptor had a baby raptor despite being the last velociraptor on the planet, and that baby being kidnapped.

The lack of a park to contain the last remaining dinosaurs also means that they've dispersed throughout the U.S., which director Colin Trevorrow says in the featurette gave them an opportunity "to take the franchise to new and different places." Indeed, the featurette briefly teases several new locations that look way more varied than in any of the previous films. Of course, this is nothing new to fans of Universal's other big franchise, "Fast & Furious," which is constantly hopping from one corner of the world to the next.

It's scary that the least interesting thing the featurette sells is arguably the biggest incentive of the new film: the return of legacy characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Not that they shouldn't return, but that everyone in the featurette refers to the meeting of the two generations as two storylines intersecting. This gives the impression that there will be two very different plots running throughout the film that will barely just meet towards the end, which would absolutely suck.

Unless it doesn't. Who knows!

"Jurassic World Dominion" hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

