New Jurassic World Dominion TV Spot Promises The End Of An Era

Dr. Malcolm's colleagues seem equally stressed. "We're on the verge of extinction," Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Satler says in voiceover, before Dr. Malcolm — perhaps recovering some of his '90s zen at the last minute — quips, "Let's all try to stay positive." Dr. Malcolm may be giving us mixed messages, but the overall vibe here is utterly apocalyptic. "Experience the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era," the promo's in-titles declare, reminding us that this is the end of Colin Trevorrow's planned trilogy.

"Jurassic World Dominion" looks to be pulling out all the stops to get fans of the original Steven Spielberg film on board, including recruiting original cast members Goldblum, Dern, and Sam Neill to get in on the action. This promo spot also gives us a glimpse at what it looks like when the original core group teams up with the newer generation of dino-wranglers, as Dr. Malcolm confusedly asks Owen, "Is that a dinosaur on your shoulder?" It is, actually, as Owen seems to be carrying around a sleepy or sick baby raptor for some unknown purpose. Maybe to reverse-engineer some solution to the rampant dinos taking over earth? With three experienced scientists on board, I have a feeling this seemingly world-ending problem can be solved.

The latest "Jurassic Park" film comes four years after its predecessor, and was one of many productions halted by pandemic-era safety concerns. Yet "Jurassic World Dominion" also kick-started Hollywood when it picked up production again in July 2020, implementing expansive safety protocols that soon became an industry-wide standard. Hopefully, audiences will be able to safely return to theaters when the film debuts on June 10, 2022.