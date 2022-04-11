Jurassic World Dominion Helped Kick Other Productions Into Gear During The Pandemic

The "Jurassic World" trilogy is coming to an end this summer with "Jurassic World Dominion," a movie that is not only hoping to tie the whole trilogy up with a nice bow, but also wrap up the whole dinosaur-cloning franchise.

Indeed, the new film is notable for several reasons, three of which are Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who could very well single-handedly save this rather uneven trilogy. The other reason is that this is one of the biggest pre-pandemic movies that are finally getting released, as this was the first major film to resume filming during lockdown in 2020.

It seems that life not only found a way in Isla Nublar, but on Hollywood sets, as "Jurassic World Dominion" led the way for other productions to come back to life during the pandemic.