Here's How You Can Watch Jurassic World Dominion At Home
To say that "Jurassic World Dominion" was a divisive entry in the "Jurassic Park" franchise would be an understatement. One can argue that it does both great and terrible things in equal measures; what might be groan-inducing to one person might be worthy of cheers for another. Whether or not you believed that "Jurassic World Dominion" was a worthy addition to the "Jurassic Park" franchise, there's no denying that it was a global box office success. Grossing more than $876 million dollars worldwide, it's clear that general audiences are still extremely interested in dinosaurs, especially those wrangled up by Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Owen Grady, and the rest of the "Jurassic" mainstays.
If you are one of these people and want to watch the movie again, you won't have to wait much longer for "Jurassic World Dominion" to arrive at home. Universal Pictures has announced that the film will arrive on digital and on-demand platforms on July 15. The date for the film's physical media release has not been announced, and neither has a date for a streaming debut.
Where to stream the Jurassic Park and World movies
With the "Jurassic World" trilogy being complete, it might be time for a "Jurassic"-sized movie marathon.
Every entry in the greater "Jurassic Park" franchise is available to rent or buy on digital and on-demand platforms. However, not every movie is streaming in the same place. If you're looking for the original trilogy, which consists of "Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," and "Jurassic Park III," check out HBO Max.
However, this isn't necessarily the case with "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Neither movie is available on HBO Max, and it is unlikely that "Jurassic World Dominion" will land there once it hits on-demand services. That means they're likely on the Universal-owned streaming service Peacock, right? Unfortunately, that's not the case either. If you are looking to stream the first two entries in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, you will need either a DirecTV or Spectrum subscription in order to access their streaming library.
While a streaming release for "Jurassic World Dominion" is currently undetermined, at least you'll be able to rewatch the newest movie starting on July 15 via select on-demand platforms.