Here's How You Can Watch Jurassic World Dominion At Home

With the "Jurassic World" trilogy being complete, it might be time for a "Jurassic"-sized movie marathon.

Every entry in the greater "Jurassic Park" franchise is available to rent or buy on digital and on-demand platforms. However, not every movie is streaming in the same place. If you're looking for the original trilogy, which consists of "Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," and "Jurassic Park III," check out HBO Max.

However, this isn't necessarily the case with "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Neither movie is available on HBO Max, and it is unlikely that "Jurassic World Dominion" will land there once it hits on-demand services. That means they're likely on the Universal-owned streaming service Peacock, right? Unfortunately, that's not the case either. If you are looking to stream the first two entries in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, you will need either a DirecTV or Spectrum subscription in order to access their streaming library.

While a streaming release for "Jurassic World Dominion" is currently undetermined, at least you'll be able to rewatch the newest movie starting on July 15 via select on-demand platforms.