The Jurassic Park Scene That Broke The T-Rex

During the shoot, it turns out the animatronic dinosaur got a little too close for comfort. As Richards said in the interview:

"The T. rex got really close to us when we were filming the scene where he was crashing down on the vehicle, and at one point, the T. rex's tooth actually hit the glass and ended up breaking off."

This was confirmed by Joe Mazzello, who played Lex's younger brother Tim in an interview with IGN in 2020. He said:

"You can see it, if anyone is watching from home, you can pause it on the Blu-ray ... the T. rex lost a tooth, and it took like half an hour to get the tooth back in. So Spielberg was just like, 'The heck with it, we'll forget about it and do it without the tooth.' There is a moment in the movie where the T. rex opens up wide on us, and he's missing a tooth."

That leads one to wonder if Rexy's tooth might still be missing. YouTuber Klayton Fioriti did a 2020 video about the lost tooth and posits that it may have carried through all future films. I looked at some of the "Jurassic World" films, and there does seem to be a tooth missing if you look at the top left side of her mouth. Fioriti points out that a real dinosaur would regrow teeth where they were lost, but it's cool to see. Still, it's not definitive, so your mileage may vary. I've put in two shots from "Jurassic World" so you can judge for yourselves.

Universal Pictures

"Jurassic World" franchise director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that this is, in fact, the same dinosaur character as the one from the first film in the production notes for "Fallen Kingdom." My heart wants to believe. Long live Rexy!