Why Wasn't The Spinosaurus From Jurassic Park III In The Lost World?

The "Jurassic Park" franchise has been going strong for more than 30 years, spanning six movies and multiple animated shows to date, not to mention quite a few video games and other supplemental media, like real-world theme park attractions. The franchise is far from done too, as this summer will see the release of "Jurassic World Rebirth." Universal Pictures revealed in the first trailer for "Rebirth" that the film will feature multiple Spinosauruses, bringing back the fan-favorite dino for the first time in a long time.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, this latest installment centers on new characters and takes place on a new island, specifically the original "Jurassic Park" research facility. Because this is a new island, and not Isla Nublar where the actual theme park was, or Isla Sorna (aka Site B), where "The Lost World" and "Jurassic Park III" took place, the movie is going to feature different dinosaurs that we haven't seen before, even if some of them are the same species. That means we're not likely to see the Spinosaurus introduced in "JP3." That does provide us the opportunity to revisit a long-burning question, though: Why wasn't the Spinosaurus in "The Lost World?"

Practically speaking, director Steven Spielberg's 1997 sequel "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" came out four years before 2001's "Jurassic Park III," and the idea of the Spinosaurus wasn't even a thing yet. Director Joe Johnston brought audiences that hulking prehistoric beast to offer up something new to the franchise. But in the universe where these films take place, why didn't Ian Malcolm or InGen encounter the Spinosaurus during their visit to Site B in "The Lost World?" Believe it or not, there is a very logical explanation within the canon of the franchise.