15 Best Movies Of The 2020s (So Far), According To IMDb

The Internet Movie Database (or IMDb) remains one of the largest and most enduring online platforms for movie fans to discuss and debate their favorite films. Even as it faces fresh competition from sites like Letterboxd seeking to attract serious cinephiles to create the next virtual destination for entertainment discourse, IMDb continues to field hundreds of thousands of reviews for popular films from around the world.

As such, their official rankings can provide an interesting if incomplete look at what films actually made the biggest impact culturally, as opposed to which films were merely critically acclaimed, went viral on Twitter, or were financially successful. Given that we're now over halfway through the 2020s, we decided to investigate the movies IMDb users collectively consider to be the best films of the decade so far.

We had to implement necessary ranking filters to ensure the list reflected internationally popular features as much as possible. Most notably, we only considered films with 200,000 reviews or more. While this exacerbates the unavoidable bias toward blockbusters and viral movies, it does provide us with a fascinating rundown of the work that might define this uniquely volatile and transformative era of cinema.

Here are the 15 best movies of the 2020s, according to IMDb.