The Wild Robot Review: Break Out The Tissues For The Most Breathtaking Movie Of The Year [Fantastic Fest]

Every so often a movie comes along that manages to defy already high expectations. Ever since critics first started getting a glimpse of DreamWorks' "The Wild Robot," it has generated that effusive level of enthusiasm that seems destined to disappoint the average viewer. It happens often and it's just the nature of the hype machine around big movies. Well, I am here to say with the utmost confidence that "The Wild Robot" is one of the exceptionally rare movies that not only lives up to the sky-high bar set by the hype machine — it exceeds those expectations.

"The Wild Robot" follows a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134, aka "Roz." She is shipwrecked on an island that's uninhabited by humans, but rich with animal life. While Roz is equipped to handle just about everything humanity can throw at her, she's not at all prepared for everything the animal kingdom has in store. Roz must learn to adapt to these surroundings and build relationships with the animals on the island as she becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling. What ensues is a harrowing, deeply emotional journey that's overflowing with humanity. It's also assured to make anyone not made of stone cry, likely more than once. Bring tissues and plan accordingly.

Director Chris Sanders, of "Lilo & Stitch" and "How to Train Your Dragon" fame, is at the helm here. Put bluntly, he does a masterful job. Author Peter Brown is owed a huge amount of credit for creating the book this movie is based on, there's no doubt; this film would not exist without him. That said, Sanders' ability to interpret the material on the page and turn it into this living painting of a film is nothing shy of a wonder. If it were up to me, Sanders would be in the Best Director race at the Oscars this year.