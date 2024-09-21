The Wild Robot Review: Break Out The Tissues For The Most Breathtaking Movie Of The Year [Fantastic Fest]
Every so often a movie comes along that manages to defy already high expectations. Ever since critics first started getting a glimpse of DreamWorks' "The Wild Robot," it has generated that effusive level of enthusiasm that seems destined to disappoint the average viewer. It happens often and it's just the nature of the hype machine around big movies. Well, I am here to say with the utmost confidence that "The Wild Robot" is one of the exceptionally rare movies that not only lives up to the sky-high bar set by the hype machine — it exceeds those expectations.
"The Wild Robot" follows a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134, aka "Roz." She is shipwrecked on an island that's uninhabited by humans, but rich with animal life. While Roz is equipped to handle just about everything humanity can throw at her, she's not at all prepared for everything the animal kingdom has in store. Roz must learn to adapt to these surroundings and build relationships with the animals on the island as she becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling. What ensues is a harrowing, deeply emotional journey that's overflowing with humanity. It's also assured to make anyone not made of stone cry, likely more than once. Bring tissues and plan accordingly.
Director Chris Sanders, of "Lilo & Stitch" and "How to Train Your Dragon" fame, is at the helm here. Put bluntly, he does a masterful job. Author Peter Brown is owed a huge amount of credit for creating the book this movie is based on, there's no doubt; this film would not exist without him. That said, Sanders' ability to interpret the material on the page and turn it into this living painting of a film is nothing shy of a wonder. If it were up to me, Sanders would be in the Best Director race at the Oscars this year.
The Wild Robot is pure cinema in animated form
I am aware that this may sound hyperbolic. Having seen "The Wild Robot" at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, it was an admittedly friendly crowd, and the festival atmosphere can create bias. However, I've done this enough to know the difference between a good movie colored to become great because of the environment, and a movie that is so great it will shine through regardless of the environment. Make no mistake, "The Wild Robot" falls into the latter category.
To say that this movie looks great would be an insulting understatement. From the opening credits to the closing frames, it's a humbling, delightful reminder of what a gift great animation can be. Animation is so often viewed as just for children, or somehow lesser than live action. Is "The Wild Robot" friendly to kids? You bet. But it's not afraid to tackle death head-on. It's not afraid to bring difficult, universal topics to the forefront and offer some enlightenment.
Animation is merely a medium to tell a story in, not a genre for children. This is a reminder that animation can provide us with some of the most compelling storytelling using the universal language of cinema. This is the kind of art so many people seem to beg for from big studios in an era so often dominated by watered-down franchise fare. It just so happens to also be an animated movie about a robot raising a goose. That makes it all the more special.
The Wild Robot might be DreamWorks' finest hour
The "Wild Robot" cast is owed a great deal of credit, as is always the case in any movie this good. Lupita Nyong'o gets the MVP award as Roz, once again proving why she's one of the finest actors working today. Rising young talent Kit Connor, "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal, comedic icon Catherine O'Hara, and "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill all deliver the goods. Even actors who only get relatively minimal time shine bright. The great Bill Nighy, in particular, delivers a key performance that helps give the film even more emotional resonance.
DreamWorks has delivered some great movies over the years, from "Shrek" to the aforementioned "How to Train Your Dragon" and everything in between. They even brought us the genuine surprise that was "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" in 2022. Setting aside the misfire that was "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," something special is in the air at DreamWorks right now. This movie is the best of everything they've accomplished over the years. Stunning, poignant, funny: It's everything we go to the movies for. It also may well be a new high bar for this storied studio.
Not a frame of this film is worth criticizing. Filmmaking is often painted as the art of aiming for perfection and having to settle for what can be accomplished come time for the release date. Here, it feels like Sanders and DreamWorks somehow stitched together something as close to perfect as the medium will afford. It's one of those situations where about 20 minutes in you're like, "Oh god it can't possibly be this good can it?" And it answers with a confident, assuring, motherly "Yes."
When the credits roll, there won't be a dry eye in the house, and every viewer will have been enriched by the experience. This is more than a good movie — this is something truly special.
/Film Rating: 10 out of 10
"The Wild Robot" hits theaters on September 27, 2024.