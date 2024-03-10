The Holdovers Plagiarism Accusation Is Pretty Ridiculous

On the eve of the Oscars, Hollywood has been rocked by allegations that "The Holdovers" — one of the nominees for Best Screenplay — was "plagiarized line-by-line" from an unproduced script for a film called "Frisco," by "Luca" screenwriter Simon Stephenson. Plagiarism accusations and lawsuits are a dime a dozen in Hollywood, and rarely come to anything. But the language used by Stephenson in a 33-page document shared by Variety makes it sound like there's a real story here:

The meaningful entirety of the screenplay for THE HOLDOVERS has been copied from the FRISCO screenplay by transposition. This includes the FRISCO screenplay's entire story, structure, sequencing, scenes, sequential sub-beats within scenes, line-by-line substance of action and dialogue, characters, arcs, relationships, theme and tone. A majority of this has been done line-for-line, and a large number of unique and highly specific elements created in FRISCO are readily and unequivocally identifiable in THE HOLDOVER.

There's no indication that Stephenson has filed a lawsuit over the alleged plagiarism, though WGA West associate counsel Leila Azari advised him that this was "the most viable action" since the WGA itself doesn't arbitrate plagiarism accusations. Yet the story has already generated a great deal of buzz online, with many convinced that Stephenson has a watertight case against "The Holdovers" screenwriter David Hemingson and director Alexander Payne. The way the plagiarism is characterized above, it seems pretty open-and-shut.

Until you read the evidence, that is.