Why Tom Holland Found Spider-Man: No Way Home Such An Emotional Experience
Warning: spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" follow!
Spider-Man is a character that hits close to home (sorry) for a lot of us. He's the nearest any of us will ever come to having superpowers. A geeky kid who isn't super popular or good with romantic interests gets accidentally bitten by a spider and sews his own costume. He (or she in some universes) isn't rich like Tony Stark or Bruce Wayne. He isn't a god. He's just a kid from the outer borough of New York City who got a bug bite, loses family, and tries his best.
In an interview with Deadline, Tom Holland, who plays the webslinger in the MCU (along with former Spider-Men [?] Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), spoke about what an emotional experience filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was for him, and why that was. I mean, seeing the three of them on the screen together, talking about the things that are broken and the things that are okay in their lives made me emotional. So emotional that I am very upset that I was not warned to bring tissues.
What the Hell is the Plural for Spider-Man?
Holland spoke about what this meant to him as an actor, being a part of a meet up like this, as well as maybe saying goodbye to the suit. He said:
"There definitely was a sense for me, as an actor, that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit, so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film. But this film also felt like a celebration of three generations of cinema. So, at times, we would be getting into these scenes that were incredibly emotional. They're very taxing, and I was so happy to be there, that I had to go at it a different way and kind of go, 'wow, look at my life. Look what's happened to me. I'm working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and we're telling this story.' And I would get emotional at kind of how proud I was of the situation that we were in and what we were doing and that I really believed in what we were doing. So, yeah, it was tough, but you know, anything hard is worthwhile. I was happy to kind of really push myself and to make this film more emotional than superhero films have been in the past."
Put him back in the suit, Marvel and Sony. Put them all back! Not just gushing. I'd really like to see Tom Holland as a street-level superhero, trying to make a life for himself in a world where no one remembers him. Let me just grab those tissues.