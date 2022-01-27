Why Tom Holland Found Spider-Man: No Way Home Such An Emotional Experience

Warning: spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" follow!

Spider-Man is a character that hits close to home (sorry) for a lot of us. He's the nearest any of us will ever come to having superpowers. A geeky kid who isn't super popular or good with romantic interests gets accidentally bitten by a spider and sews his own costume. He (or she in some universes) isn't rich like Tony Stark or Bruce Wayne. He isn't a god. He's just a kid from the outer borough of New York City who got a bug bite, loses family, and tries his best.

In an interview with Deadline, Tom Holland, who plays the webslinger in the MCU (along with former Spider-Men [?] Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), spoke about what an emotional experience filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was for him, and why that was. I mean, seeing the three of them on the screen together, talking about the things that are broken and the things that are okay in their lives made me emotional. So emotional that I am very upset that I was not warned to bring tissues.