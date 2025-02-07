Two 2024 Sci-Fi Movies Have Entered IMDb's Top 250 List

With thousands of competitors to beat out, creating something that makes it into this top 250 list seems incredibly difficult. Despite being an incredible start to a franchise reboot, "Dune: Part One" didn't reach the list. (Although it has a respectable 8.0 rating.) So, what are the creators behind this pair of ultra-successful 2024 sci-fi hits doing with their newfound momentum? The answer is a lot.

"The Wild Robot" was released in late September and only reached streaming platforms in early 2025. Despite the recency, its unique box office success and unexpected popularity made it no surprise when news broke that DreamWorks Animation had a sequel in the works. The movie continues to resonate with a staggering 98% audience and 97% critics score. It also earned an A CinemaScore and ended up bringing in over $325 million at the worldwide box office. The success was so profound that DreamWorks confirmed a sequel was on the way just two weeks after it premiered. The best part? The adapted novel already has a popular follow-up, "The Wild Robot Escapes," which means director Chris Sanders will have plenty of audience-approved source material to work with.

And "Dune: Part Two"? That has even more momentum behind it. The second half of director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic novel thrilled audiences in early March of 2024. After conquering the box office with a jaw-dropping $714 million haul, it was presumed that a third film would follow. Again, original author Frank Herbert already had a sequel novel (and many other books set in the same universe) waiting in the wings. By October, Villeneuve had confirmed that he was already working on the third part of his soon-to-be trilogy and was going to get back behind the camera faster than expected. Now, the only question is whether these follow-ups will be able to match the success of their predecessors.